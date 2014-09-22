The 2021 Tropical Skulls Reunion in Southwest Fl, is in the books and we’re already planning the next one.





We had a great time being with old friends and sharing new experiences. We are fortunate to have friends who are willing to put their lives on hold for 5 days to make this a special experience.





We renewed friendships with some we hadn’t seen for many years.

We laughed until we cried.

We were mistaken for a group of Catholic Priests.

We watched and filmed dolphins in the wild.

We ate cheeseburgers in the restaurant that inspired Jimmy Buffet to write “Cheeseburger in Paradise”

Dan McClure shot a 1 under par on Tiger Woods miniature golf course To win our tournament.

Cap’n had a surge in Croquet to take the honors, and the Pikes/Wines team won Bocci.

We played Poker and somebody besides me won and Dan learned how to count stacks of quarters.

Cap’n FINALLY flew his drone.

We told stories around the fire pit.

We shared delicious meals Rhonda made for us before she left.

We together watched the Bears lose another one and had homemade thick root beer shakes at halftime.

We hung out in the Zen Garden, fed the fish, laughed some more.



